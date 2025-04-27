NPFL: Kano Pillars Deserved Win Over Rivers United — Finidi

Rivers United head coach Finidi George confessed Kano Pillars deserved to beat his side in their Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, matchday 35 encounter.

The Port Harcourt club lost 2-0 to their hosts at the Sani Abacha Stadium.

Kano Pillars got their goals through Ahmed Musa and veteran midfielder Rabiu Ali.

The defeat put a dent on Rivers United’s title aspiration.

Leaders Remo Stars will claim their maiden title with a win over Niger Tornadoes in Ikenne on Sunday (today).

Rivers United will now have to fight for second position which will guarantee a place in the CAF Champions League.

“If you look at the chances created and the overall game, I think they (Kano Pillars) deserve to win,” Finidi said after the game.

” For us, we have to go back and see how we can win our home games. I am very confident; we have two home games to play. With six points, I am not quite worried.”



