Close Menu
    Nigerian Leagues

    NPFL: Kano Pillars Deserved Win Over Rivers United — Finidi

    Adeboye AmosuBy No Comments1 Min Read
    finidi-george-rivers-united-nigeria-premier-football-league-npfl

    Rivers United head coach Finidi George confessed Kano Pillars deserved to beat his side in their Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, matchday 35 encounter.

    The Port Harcourt club lost 2-0 to their hosts at the Sani Abacha Stadium.

    Kano Pillars got their goals through Ahmed Musa and veteran midfielder Rabiu Ali.

    The defeat put a dent on Rivers United’s title aspiration.

    Read Also:NPFL: Enyimba Confirm Exit Of Former Captain Alalibo, Ezeh, Three Others On Mutual Consent

    Leaders Remo Stars will claim their maiden title with a win over Niger Tornadoes in Ikenne on Sunday (today).

    Rivers United will now have to fight for second position which will guarantee a place in the CAF Champions League.

    “If you look at the chances created and the overall game, I think they (Kano Pillars) deserve to win,” Finidi said after the game.

    ” For us, we have to go back and see how we can win our home games. I am very confident; we have two home games to play. With six points, I am not quite worried.”


    Share.
    Adeboye Amosu

    Adeboye Amosu; Senior Content Writer. NPFL Expert, Super Eagles, Chelsea. Twitter: @SportsAde, Facebook: Adeboye Amosu

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Footer Ad