NPFL: Enyimba Confirm Exit Of Former Captain Alalibo, Ezeh, Three Others On Mutual Consent

Enyimba have exclusively confirmed to Completesports.com that the nine-time Nigeria Champions have parted company with five of their senior players on mutual consent.

The players are Chidera Ezeh, a 27-year-old right-back who teamed up with the People’s Elephant this term having previously had stints at FC Porto B Team and Porthimonense, both of Portugal.

Also, Sominari Alalibo, a 23-year-old center back and former captain of Enyimba during Finidi George’s reign as Technical Adviser; Chukwudi Justin Nwaodu , 23, a midfielder; Onyirimba Odinaka, 24-year-old Central defender and Onyemaechi Austin, 19 year-old winger, have all mutually agreed with the hierarchy of the People’s Elephant to leave the club even with a few games still remaining on the 2024/2025 NPFL fixtures.

Also Read: EPL: Iwobi Bags Assist, Bassey In Action As Fulham Edge Southampton

“Yes, they have left Enyimba on mutual consent,” affirms Ifeanyi Ekwueme, a former Nigeria international and Sporting Director of Enyimba when Completesports.com called him up on Saturday.

“They gave their best to the club and we wish them the best in their future career destinations,” Ekwueme said.

The 45-year-old Enyimba Sporting Director had illustrious playing career in Europe, with spells at Polonia Warsaw, Wisla Plock, Aris Saloniki and Unia Janikowo, all of Poland, amongst others and understands the system especially when it comes to players wishes or desires.

“Enyimba is a professionally run club, driven by excellence and professionalism in everything. We respect the rights, choices and decisions of players in furtherance of their individual careers,” Ekwueme said.

Also Read: Scotland: Dessers On Target In Rangers’ Draw At St Mirren

“Like I said earlier, they gave their all to the club and we had to understand and accept that. As an understanding management, we mutually recognise their views and had to consent to parting ways in the best sporting interest.”

Enyimba currently sit in 8th place in the 2024/2025 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) table with 49 points and will travel to Enugu Rangers, who are in 7th position also with 49 points but have superior goal difference for matchday 35 Oriental Derby billed for the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu today (Sunday) 27 April, 2025.

By Sab Osuji



