NPFL: Kano Pillars Lead Race To Hijack Coach Eguma From Enyimba

Kano Pillars are understood to be among three NPFL clubs pushing to hijack Coach Stanley Eguma’s signing from the People’s Elephant, Enyimba, Completesports.com can exclusively report.

Completesports.com understands that Plateau United and Bendel Insurance are the other two clubs who have fallen head over heels for the coaching credentials of the 55-year-old former Sharks and Dolphins (now Rivers United) gaffer, hence their resolve to acquire his services ahead of the 2025/2026 season.

Eguma joined Enyimba midway through the 2024/2025 season and steadied the two-time African champions in the Nigerian top flight, ensuring they finished third in their CAF Confederation Cup group stage.

Completesports.com checks reveal that while the nine-time NPFL title winners have opened fresh contract talks with Eguma, negotiations are understood to be progressing at a snail’s pace—providing a window for clubs like Insurance, Plateau United, and Kano Pillars to swoop in.

“Since Enyimba first held talks with Eguma over a possible two-year contract, they don’t seem to have followed up with urgency,” a source familiar with the negotiations told Completesports.com.

“Talks were meant to continue last week Wednesday, but they were put off and rescheduled for Sunday—which also did not happen. Now, they have scheduled it for tomorrow (Wednesday, 25 June).”

Efforts by Completesports.com to reach Enyimba’s Sporting Director, Ifeanyi Ekwueme, proved unsuccessful despite repeated calls to his mobile phone, including text messages.

Similarly, Stanley Eguma could not be reached when Completesports.com sought confirmation or otherwise regarding the interest from Kano Pillars, Bendel Insurance, and Plateau United in his services.

The Kano Pillars coaching job became vacant following the departure of Usman Abdallah at the close of last season.

Abdallah, a former Enyimba coach, endured torrid moments during his tenure at Kano Pillars, which included a six-week suspension.

Plateau United’s gaffer, Mbwas Mangut, was handed an ultimatum at one point last season and narrowly avoided the sack.

Bendel Insurance head coach, Monday Odigie, quit his role midway through the season, with Coach Greg Ikhenoba overseeing the Benin Arsenal for the remainder of the campaign.

By Sab Osuji



