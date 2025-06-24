President Federation Cup Final: Kwara United, Abakaliki Will Be Tough Call –Unuanel

Former Enyimba coach Samson Unuanel believes the President Federation Cup final between Abakaliki and Kwara United will be difficult to predict.



Recall that Kwara United will square up with Abakaliki FC at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan, Lagos, on Saturday.



While Kwara United is aiming to bring the trophy back to the state for the first time since Alyufsalam Rocks lost the 1976 final to Enugu Rangers, Abakaliki FC will be chasing an even more historic milestone, becoming the first club from Ebonyi State to lift the prestigious national cup.

Speaking with Completesports.com, Unuanel stated that the two teams have shown the hunger and determination to win the trophy.



“It will be difficult to predict this game because the two teams have displayed good fighting spirit and determination to lift the trophy.



“Their road to the final is not a fluke, so it will be unfair to say a particular team will win the Federation Cup.



“I see a tough game, but the team with the zeal and hunger in the final will carry the day.”



The winner of the 2025 President Federation Cup will also earn a coveted ticket to represent Nigeria in the 2025/2026 CAF Confederation Cup.



