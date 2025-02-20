NPFL: Lobi Stars Appoint Addingi Interim Head Coach

Sam Addingi has been appointed interim head coach of Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, club Lobi Stars.

Addingi worked as Lobi Stars’ goalkeeper trainer under Eugene Agagbe and Daniel Amokachi.





The Makurdi club’s previous head coach Amokachi quit the position following last Sunday’s 1-1 home draw against Katsina United.

Lobi Stars recorded three wins, seven draws and nine defeats in 19 league outings under Amokachi.

The former international left the Pride of Benue in last position on the table.

Addingi was on the bench during Lobi Stars’ 2-2 draw with Shooting Stars at the Lekan Salami Stadium, Adamasingba, Ibadan on Wednesday.

Lobi Stars will host Niger Tornadoes in a matchday 26 fixture at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium, Bauchi next week Wednesday.

By Adeboye Amosu



