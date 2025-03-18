NPFL: Lobi Stars’ Concentration Lapse Cost Us Against Bayelsa United – Coach Bulus

Lobi Stars Head Coach, Tony Bulus, has blamed his team’s 1-0 defeat to Bayelsa United in Yenagoa on Sunday on a lapse in concentration, Completesports.com reports.

Magbise Wisdom netted the decisive goal 10 minutes after the break, and Ladan Bosso’s side defended resolutely to secure all three points.





Bulus, who took charge after Mohammed Baba Ganaru resigned two weeks into his tenure as Daniel Amokachi’s successor, admitted that his team lost focus at a crucial moment, leading to the costly goal.

“It was as a result of a loss of concentration that we conceded that goal,” Bulus stated.

“You could see that it was the only attempt they (Bayelsa United) made on our post. We had our own chances, but we could not take any.”

Lobi Stars currently sit at the bottom of the NPFL table with nine matches left, but Bulus remains optimistic about the team’s progress.

“It’s still a work in progress. After this, we know what to do to improve the team.”

Lobi Stars will face league leaders Remo Stars in their newly adopted home ground, Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu, in this weekend’s matchday 30 fixture.

By Sab Osuji



