NPFL: Bosso Dreams Continental Berth With Bayelsa United

Ladan Bosso, Technical Adviser of Bayelsa United, has sensationally revealed that he’s not given up on a possible continental berth with the Prosperity Boys, Completesports.com reports.

Bosso spoke after his side edged struggling Lobi Stars 1-0 in a matchday 29 clash on Sunday at the Samson Siasia Stadium, Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.





The veteran tactician disclosed that winning his remaining games could secure his side a top-three finish, adding that the Federation Cup is also another avenue for the 2009 NPFL champions to earn a return to the 2025/2026 CAF interclub competitions.

“Why not? If we can get all our points in the remaining home matches, there’s every likelihood that we’ll get to the continent, even the league (title),” Bosso boasted after Magbise Wisdom’s 55th-minute goal handed Bayelsa United all three points in Sunday’s clash against bottom-of-the-table Lobi Stars.

“And if we can get something from the President Federation Cup, that will equally be good for us.”

Reflecting on the tense game against Lobi Stars, Bosso said his team started strongly in the first quarter of the game, adding that the margin would have been more respectable if his players had maintained that tempo.

Bosso added: “We started poorly. But as soon as those changes were made, the team picked up. If they had maintained the tempo of the first 15 minutes of the game, I think we would have gotten more goals.

“But suddenly, they pulled off the throttle pedal. However, I just have to praise the resilience of the boys. When we scored, they knew they had something to defend.

“For us to give our defenders a role to play (to go and score) so that they will have something to defend. And that was exactly what happened.”

Bayelsa United are currently 13th in the NPFL table with 37 points from 29 matches and will travel to Enyimba of Aba this weekend for a matchday 30 fixture.

By Sab Osuji



