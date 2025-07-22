NPFL: Maikaba Plots Wikki Tourists’ NPFL Return With Gusau/Allan Cup Test

Maikaba’s Team To Regroup Next Week for 2025/2026 Season Preparations

Abdul Maikaba, Head Coach of newly promoted Wikki Tourists of Bauchi, has exclusively told Completesports.com that the Giant Elephants will regroup next week in preparation for the 2025/2026 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) season.

Maikaba revealed that the team will use the 2025 Gusau/Allan Cup Tournament, scheduled to hold in Lafia, Nasarawa State, as a vital part of their pre-season build-up.

“After our return from the NNL Super 8 playoffs in Asaba, where we secured promotion back to the NPFL, the players were given a little time off to rest and refresh,” Maikaba began when Completesports.com contacted him on Tuesday afternoon.

“And now, we’ve asked them to resume next week to begin preparations for the NPFL which, as you rightly mentioned, will commence exactly a month from now — that is, on August 22, to be precise.”

“Yes, there’s no time on our hands and, as a result, we’ll use the Gusau/Allan Preseason Tournament in Lafia as our major pre-season platform.”

New Signings Expected as Technical Committee Makes Recommendations

Maikaba, a former gaffer at Rangers, Kano Pillars, and Akwa United, disclosed that Wikki Tourists’ technical committee will recommend new players to him for assessment during pre-season, in a bid to strengthen the squad for the tough NPFL campaign ahead.

“For sure, there will be an addition of fresh legs to bolster the team. But the technical committee of the club will make their recommendations and invite the players,” the former classroom teacher explained.

“Then it will be my prerogative to accept the players, depending on their performances during their period of assessment in training.”

Maikaba has just one season remaining on his current contract with the Giant Elephants, having signed a two-year deal upon his arrival last season.

By Sab Osuji



