NPFL: Mangut Upbeat Nasarawa United Will Bounce Back From Katsina United Defeat

Nasarawa United technical adviser Mbwas Mangut confessed his team failed to hit expected standard in the defeat to Katsina United, Completesports.com reports.

The Solid Miners fell 1-0 to Katsina United in their matchday 26 encounter in Ilorin on Sunday.

Boubacar Massaly netted the winning goal for Katsina United 10 minutes from time.

Mangut said there plan was to secure maximum points in the game.

“Not what we came here for. However, it’s one of the days to forget in a hurry,” Mangut told Nasarawa United’s media.

“We weren’t that compact in our approach to the game, even though we had our chances, but I think the opponents took advantage of the slim chance that came their way.

” though only the referee could decide whether the whole ball crossed the goalline or not, but it’s a tight call.”



