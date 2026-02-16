2026 WC: We’re Still Waiting –Dikko Reacts As FIFA Rules On Nigeria’s Petition Against DR Congo

The National Sports Commission (NSC) chairman, Mallam Shehu Dikko has disclosed that the commission is still awaiting FIFA’s final verdict on Nigeria’s eligibility protest against DR Congo.



Recall that Nigeria’s qualification campaign suffered a major setback in November 2025 after a 4–3 penalty shootout loss to DR Congo in the final African playoff of the 2026 World Cup.



However, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) have filed a formal petition, alleging that six Congolese players had recently switched international allegiance and were ineligible at the time of the match.



In an interview with Brila FM, Dikko stated that they have done everything possible and presented a valid case to FIFA.

‘The Commission and the NFF are working hand in hand on that, everything the NFF is doing it’s in collaborating with the NSC, as our agency,’ the NSC boss said.



‘We have done what we have to do, it’s not that we are sore losers, it’s all about the rules. If the rules are breached then we have to present it to the relevant bodies that will examine it.



‘At the end of the day we wait for the decision.



‘We have already put the world cup behind us, but if at the end of the day our petition is found to be correct which I believe it should be, then we have another lifeline and we can take it on from there.’



