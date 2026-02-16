FA Cup: Arsenal, Chelsea, Man City, Liverpool Know 5th Round Opponents

Premier League heavyweights Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City have known their opponents in the fifth round (round of 16) for the Emirates FA Cup.

In the draw that was held on Monday, Premier League leaders Arsenal will be away to lower division side Mansfield Town and Chelsea will also be away to a lower division out as they face Wrexham.

Last season’s runners-up Manchester City will travel to St. James’ Park to face Newcastle United while Liverpool will be guests to relegation- bound Wolves.

Other fixtures will see Fulham host Southampton, Port Vale or Bristol City will welcome Sunderland, it will be Leeds vs Norwich and West Ham vs Macclesfield or Brentford.

The FA Cup fifth round matches will be played over the weekend of 7 March.

Crystal Palace defeated Manchester City 1-0 to win last season’s FA Cup title.

A first half goal by Eberechi Eze, who now plays for Arsenal, secured Palace their first-ever major trophy in their history.



