UCL: Juventus Boss Outlines Strategy To Neutralise Osimhen

Juventus head coach Luciano Spalletti has declared that his team will devise a way to stop Victor Osimhen in their UEFA Champions League clash.

The two teams will clash in the first leg of the playoff tie at the RAMs Park on Tuesday night.

Osimhen has netted six times in six outings in the Champions League this season.

His strike partner, Mauro Icardi scored a hat-trick in Okan Buruk’s side 4-0 win over Eyuspor last weekend.

Spalletti admitted that it is important to stop the duo from getting on the ball..

“Osimhen and Icardi are very strong footballers, their characteristics are different. When they play together, they can create can problems for the opposition,” Spalletti told a press conference.

“As forwards, they both know very well how to behave. One creates chaos, the other knows how to benefit from that chaos.

“They both have extraordinary talent. The solution is to keep them as far away from the ball as possible.Galatasaray’s quality will pose a challenge for us.”

By Adeboye Amosu



