Super Eagles Set For March Friendly Against Jordan

Jordan have lined up friendlies against the Super Eagles of Nigeria ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, reports Completesports.com.

The matches are fixed for Amman between March 23 and 31.

It will be first-ever meeting between Nigeria and Jordan at the full international level.

Read Also:Iran Target Friendly With Super Eagles Ahead 2026 World Cup

Jordan will be making their maiden appearance at the World Cup this summer.

The Chivalrous Ones are drawn in the same group with defending champions Argentina, Algeria, and Austria.

Another Asian country, Iran are also keen to face the Super Eagles in a friendly in March.

There is also another proposal for the Super Eagles to take on Portugal in another friendly in June.

By Adeboye Amosu



