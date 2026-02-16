U20 WWCQ: Date Set For Falconets Vs Malawi

Nigeria’s Falconets and Malawi will battle for a place at the 2026 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup in May, reports Completesports.com.
Moses Aduku’s Falconets will host the first leg at a yet to be named venue between May 1 and 3, 2026.
Malawi will host the reverse fixture in Blantyre between May 8 and 10, 2026.
Nigeria booked a place in the final qualifying round after a 3-1 aggregate win over the Lionesses of Senegal.
They won the first leg 1-0 in Abeokuta, and claimed a 2-1 win in the second leg.
Malawi were in a devastating mood thrashing Guinea Bissau 6-2 on aggregate in the third qualifying round.
The winner on aggregate will earn a place at the 2026 FIFA U-20 Women’s World.
Poland will host the competition from September 5 to September 27, 2026.
By Adeboye Amosu