NPFL: Nasarawa United Deserved Win Over Plateau United — Yusuf

Nasarawa United technical adviser Salisu Yusuf claimed his team deserved the win over Plateau United.

The Solid Miners defeated Plateau United 3-2 in a thrilling North Central derby at the Lafia City Stadium on Sunday.





The Lafia club moved to 14th position on the table with 42 points.

Yusuf praised his players for their impressive display in the game.

Read Also:Onyemaechi Wins Greek Super League Title With Olympiacos

“We are happy for the win. We worked so hard to see that we win today’s game.

“I am really happy with the boys. They have done so well. They are imprinting all we teach them in our trainings, and I believe they are adapting quickly,” the former Super Eagles coach told the club’s media.

“I am not surprised that we scored three goals in this game, even though we lost momentary concentration toward the latter stages of the game, which is dangerous. But this is football; it happens sometimes.

“For now, our focus is on the President Federation’s Cup Round of 16 tie against Bayelsa United on Wednesday, and after that, we could pay attention to the league’s game against Bendel Insurance in Benin.

“We approach each game at a time, and we are ready for tye the challenge.”

By Adeboye Amosu



