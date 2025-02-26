NPFL: Nasarawa United Stun Remo Stars, Enyimba Hold 3SC In Aba

Leaders Remo Stars fell 1-0 to Nasarawa United in their Nigeria Premier Football League , NPFL, matchday 26 encounter at the Lafia City Stadium on Wednesday.

Anas Yusuf scored the winning goal in the 25th minute of the keenly contested encounter.





It was Yusuf’s 14th league goal of the season for the Solid Miners.

In Aba, nine-time champions, Enyimba held Shooting Stars to a 1-1 draw.

Shooting Stars went in front in the 16th minute through Sodiq Ibrahim.

Ekene Awazie equalised for the home team three minutes before the break.

Shooting Stars, who have now failed to record a win in their last four league games remain in second position with 42 points.

Abia Warriors moved to third position after they held wasteful Kwara United to a 0-0 draw in Ilorin.

The encounter between Heartland and El-kanemi Warriors at the Dan Anyiam Stadium, Owerri also ended in a 0-0 draw.

Veteran midfielder Rabiu Ali scored the decisive goal from the penalty spot seven minutes from time as Kano Pillars defeated Akwa United 1-0 at the Sani Abacha Stadium.

Niger Tornadoes recorded the only away win of the day, edging past Lobi Stars 2-0 in Bauchi.

Daniel Akanbek and Victor Okoro got the goals for the Ikon Allah Boys in the game.

Holders Rangers thrashed Sunshine Stars 3-0 in Enugu courtesy of first half goals from Bashir Usman, Joel Odoh and Kingsley Maduforo.

FULL RESULTS

Rangers 3-0 Sunshine Stars

Kwara Utd 0-0 Abia Warriors

Nasarawa Utd 1-0 Remo Stars

Plateau Utd 1-0 Bayelsa Utd

Heartland 0-0 El-Kanemi

Lobi Stars 0-1Tornadoes

Kano Pillars 1-0 Akwa Utd

Enyimba 1-1 3SC

By Adeboye Amosu



