Troost-Ekong: I Can’t Wait To See Salah Join Saudi League Club

Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong has disclosed that he will be delighted to see Liverpool star Mohamed Salah join the Saudi League club.



Recall that the Egyptian international was heavily linked to Al Hilal last summer.



However, speaking with talkSPORT, Troost-Ekong stated that it would be great to have Salah in SPL.



“I think there’s massive talk about Mo Salah coming to play at Al-Hilal. I think it is the club that has been named.

Read Also: Prandelli: Atalanta, Not Napoli, Inter Milan Will Win Serie A Title



“I think he is the most sought-after player, maybe also because of his background, and how much they loved him here. It will be great to see that, I will be welcoming it.



“I think it is going to add another very difficult two fixtures to my season. But I will be very happy to see big players coming to the Saudi league.”







