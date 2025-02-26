NPFL: Bassey Open To Permanent Heartland Deal After Impressive Start

On-loan Heartland forward, John Bassey, has told Completesports.com that he would welcome a permanent contract with the club at the end of the 2024/2025 NPFL season.

The 27-year-old joined the Naze Millionaires from Bayelsa United during the January transfer window on a season-long loan. So far, he has scored two goals in five league games for the five-time Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) champions.





Also Read: NPFL: Enyimba Suffer Double Injury Blow Ahead 3SC Clash

“It wouldn’t be a bad idea,” Bassey responded when asked if he would fancy a permanent deal with Heartland.

“I think it’s a good move, and I would gladly welcome it if the opportunity comes. But for now, my focus is on helping Heartland finish strongly in the league.”

Bassey is in his second season in the NPFL after making his top-flight debut with Bayelsa United in the 2023/2024 campaign.

Due to limited playing time, he sought a mid-season exit, and Heartland welcomed him with open arms.

Also Read: NWFL: Teams Seek Positive End To First Stanza

Despite a slow start to the season, coach Emmanuel Amuneke has guided the club to 14th place in the league table.

Heartland will face eighth-placed El-Kanemi Warriors in a matchday 26 fixture on Wednesday.

By Sab Osuji



