NPFL: Enyimba Suffer Double Injury Blow Ahead 3SC Clash

Enyimba will be without striker Ifeanyi Ihemekwele and defender Imo Obot when the People’s Elephant take on Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC) in today’s [Wednesday’s] NPFL matchday 26 fixture at Enyimba International Stadium Aba, Completesports.com reports.

Ihemekwele, who has scored five goals in the ongoing 2024/2025 NPFL season, dislocated his ankle joint during Sunday’s Abia State FA Cup final against Ahudiyannem FC at the Umuahia Township Stadium. According to Enyimba coach Stanley Eguma, the forward is expected to be sidelined for ‘a while’.





Similarly, Super Eagles B Team left-back Obot sustained a knock in Enyimba’s matchday 24 fixture—a 1-0 victory over Rivers United in Aba. It was his stunning free-kick that secured all three points for the nine-time NPFL champions against Finidi George’s side.

“Ihemekwele will not play. Obot will also not play,” Eguma confirmed to Completesports.com on Wednesday morning.

“Ihemekwele dislocated his ankle joint in the FA Cup match on Sunday in Umuahia. He underwent an X-ray on Tuesday, but I am yet to receive feedback from the medical team on his condition.

“The same goes for Imo Obot. He suffered a knock injury against Rivers United. Although the medics have cleared him, he has informed me that he is still experiencing pain, so he will not be available for the match against 3SC.”

The 22-year-old Obot is part of the Super Eagles B Team that recently secured qualification for the 2025 African Nations Championship (CHAN).

Enyimba currently sit 10th in the NPFL table on 34 points from 25 matches, while Shooting Stars occupy second place with 41 points.

Remarkably, 3SC coach Gbenga Ogunbote previously served as Enyimba’s technical head from 2016 to 2017, while Eguma was Rivers United’s head coach during the same period.

By Sab Osuji



