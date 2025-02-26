Done Deal: Polish Club Górnik Zabrze Sign Nigerian Defender

Polish club Górnik Zabrze have completed the signing of Nigerian defender, Valentine Nweke, reports Completesports.com.

Nweke joined Zabrze on loan with a buy option included in the deal.





The 18-year-old linked up with the 14-time Polish champions from Beyond Limits FA.

The versatile defender arrived the Miners in January and took part in several friendly matches.

The youngster caught the eye with his impressive displays for the club in the friendlies.

Nweke will play for Zabrze’s second team from where he is expected to graduate to the main team.

He was a key player for Beyond Limits FA during his time at the club, and the move is a testament to his potential.

By Adeboye Amosu



