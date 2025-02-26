‘You Can’t Get Rid Of Him’ — New Rangers Boss Lavishes Praise On Dessers

Newly appointed Rangers head coach Barry Ferguson has kind words for Cyriel Dessers as he begins his reign at the Ibrox.

Dessers has been widely criticised by a large section of the Rangers fans despite his impressive goal return for the Gers.





The Nigerian has scored 18 goals and registered six assists in 40 appearances for the Gers this season.

The striker was linked with a move away from Rangers last month after losing his place to Hamza Igamane.

The 30-year-old however opted to stay with the Scottish Premiership giants after talks with former head coach, Philippe Clement.

“Listen, he’s scored two goals in two games, 22 goals last year and I don’t think you can get rid of him,” Ferguson was quoted by Rangers Review.

“I know Rangers still need in my eyes another number nine to come in for competition, but I like the big man’s attitude, sometimes he lacks that bit of quality, but if he had that quality he’d be playing somewhere else in a different league.”



