NPFL: Obaje Ruled Out As Rangers Brace For Akwa United Clash

Veteran Nigerian league forward Godwin Obaje has been ruled out of Rangers’ crucial NPFL matchday 28 fixture against Akwa United at the ‘Cathedral’, Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu, Completesports.com reports.

Obaje, a former FC Ifeanyi Ubah striker who has also played for Plateau United, Abia Warriors, Tredington, and JS Kairouan, has netted five goals for Rangers this season. However, he sustained an undisclosed injury during last Sunday’s 1-0 defeat to Kano Pillars in a matchday 27 encounter.





“Obaje is injured and will not play against Akwa United,” a Rangers official told Completesports.com, requesting anonymity. “He was injured in Kano when we played against Kano Pillars last Sunday.”

Meanwhile, head coach Fidelis Ilechukwu will welcome the return of Ugochukwu Ejike and Silas Nemrot to his matchday squad for Sunday’s clash.

Ejike has been sidelined for a month after picking up an undisclosed injury against El-Kanemi Warriors. Nemrot, who joined Rangers from Plateau United, has yet to feature for the Coal City Flying Antelopes since the second stanza of the 2024/2025 season resumed.

“Ugochukwu Ejike has fully recovered from his injury against El-Kanemi Warriors. Also, Silas Nemrot will return to the team after missing action since the start of the second round of the league,” the official added.

“We’re hoping to win on Sunday to further boost our chances of finishing among the top three.”

