NPFL: Osigwe Plots Stronger Kun Khalifat After Impressive Start

Emmanuel Osigwe, a former Nigeria striker and new Head Coach of NPFL newcomers Kun Khalifat, has exclusively told Completesports.com that he is reshaping the Pride of Imolites for stronger performances and better results in their maiden campaign in the Nigerian top flight.

The 73-year-old took charge of the team after the suspension of erstwhile gaffer Obinna Uzoho, following Kun Khalifat’s 1-1 home draw against Nasarawa United in a Matchday 13 encounter at the Dan Anyiam Stadium, Owerri.

A Solid Start Under Osigwe

Osigwe has overseen two matches so far — a 1-1 draw away to Warri Wolves at the Delta State University Pitch, Ozoro, and a 2-0 victory over Plateau United in a Matchday 15 tie at the Dan Anyiam Stadium, Owerri, on Sunday.

Under his guidance, Kun Khalifat have secured four points from a possible six. As the NPFL debutants prepare for their Matchday 16 trip to face Kano Pillars in Katsina, Osigwe believes more positive developments are on the horizon for the Pride of Imolites as the season progresses.

Still Studying the Squad

He added that he is still assessing the players and reorganising the squad in a bid to find the right balance.

“I would say four points from two games isn’t a bad return for now,” begins the Imo State-born tactician.

Also Read: NFF President Gusau Vows To Introduce VAR Into NPFL

“We’re working hard to continue improving on all fronts — performance and results — so that the team can achieve its objectives.

“Yes, I’ve only been in charge for two matches and the results have not been bad at all. But remember, I’m trying to rejig the team and identify which positions best suit each player based on my playing philosophy, so that we can quickly find the right combination.

“This has made it necessary for us to engage in regular training matches to ensure the players remain fit. We played one such friendly game before travelling to face Warri Wolves. Now, we are set to play another on Tuesday against Giant Brillers FC, Owerri, before we head to Katsina for this weekend’s fixture against Kano Pillars,” the CAF B Coaching Licence holder said.

By Sab Osuji



