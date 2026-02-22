NPFL: Rivers United, Enyimba Share Spoils; Plateau United Thrash Shooting Stars

Rivers United and Enyimba battled to a 1-1 draw at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, Port Harcourt on Sunday.

Abiodun Joseph gave Enyimba the lead in the 28th minute, while Aniekeme Okon restored parity for Rivers United two minutes before the break.

Ikorodu City maintained top spot on the table despite a 1-1 home draw against Bayelsa United.

Bayelsa United took the lead through Ettah Ikoi 10 minutes before the break.

Olanrewaju Molade levelled for Ikorodu City four minutes after the hour mark.

Former champions Rangers maintained second position on the log after playing out a 0-0 draw with Katsina United at the Muhammadu Dikko Stadium.

At the New Jos Stadium, Plateau United thrashed Shooting Stars 4-1.

Qamar Adegoke put Shooting Stars in front in the 12th minute.

Plateau United however responded with four goals from Tarabina Biweribo , Harrison Ebah, Vincent Temitope, and Alao Danbani.

In Lafia, Nasarawa United beat Bendel Insurance 1-0, with John Joshua netting the winner four minutes before the break.

Adamu Mohammed, and Oghenetega Ebetomame were on target as Kun Khalifat FC defeated Niger Tornadoes 2-0 in Owerri.

Kano Pillars boosted their survival hopes with a 3-0 win over El-kanemi Warriors.

Rabiu Ali, Luis Dadong , and Chiedozie Okorie were on target for Kano Pillars in the game.

Abia Warriors beat Kwara United 1-0 courtesy of Casmir Azubuike’s 29th minute strike.

Full Results

Katsina Utd 0-0 Rangers

Abia Warriors 1-0 Kwara Utd

Kano Pillars 3-0 El-Kanemi

Plateau Utd 4-1 3SC

Kun Khalifat 2-0 Tornadoes

Rivers Utd 1-1 Enyimba

Ikorodu City 1-1 Bayelsa Utd

Nasarawa Utd 1-0 Bendel Insurance



