    LaLiga: Adams Grabs Assist In Sevilla’s Win Over Getafe

    Akor Adams provided an assist in Sevilla’s 1-0 away win over Getafe on Sunday, reports Completesports.com.

    The victory halted Sevilla’s three-game winless run in the Spanish top-flight.

    It was the Rojiblancos fourth away win of the season.

    Akor set up Djibril Sow for the winning goal four minutes after the hour mark.

    The Nigeria international has now registered four goal involvements in his last six appearances for Sevilla.

    Akor has recorded six goals, and three assists in 19 league appearances for
    Matías Almeyda’s this season.

    Sevilla moved to 11th position on the table with 29 points, five points clear of the relegation zone.

