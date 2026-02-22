Close Menu
    Nigerian Footballers Abroad

    Iwobi Scores, Bags Assist As Fulham Defeat Sunderland To End Losing Run

    James AgberebiBy No Comments2 Mins Read

    Alex Iwobi scored and also provided an assist as Fulham defeated Sunderland 3-1 at the Stadium of Light in the Premier League on Sunday.

    Also I’m action was Calvin Bassey while Samuel Chukwueze did not play due to injury.

    The win means Fulham end a run of three straight defeats to rise to tenth, displacing Newcastle in the Premier League’s top half.

    For Sunderland they are in a comfortable 12th and surely already assured of their place in the top flight for next season.

    Regis Le Bris’ side had been on a defiant 12-game unbeaten run at the Stadium of Light until Liverpool visited a fortnight ago and have now succumbed to a second home loss in as many outings.

    Raul Jimenez was the beneficiary for Fulham, nodding Iwobi’s corner beyond Robin Roefs, completely unmarked, before then rolling in a calm penalty – won by Bassey and awarded after VAR review – seven minutes after the opener.

    Those two goals looked set to earn Fulham all three points before a clumsy Ryan Sessegnon challenge gifted Enzo Le Fee a chance to convert from the spot, and he did so emphatically.

    The reprieve offered only a flicker of hope, though, as Iwobi scored Fulham’s third on the counter not long after.

    The breakaway was engineered by the in-form Harry Wilson and finished wonderfully by Iwobi from a tight angle, only the third time in his Premier League career that he has both scored and assisted in the same game.


    Share.
    James Agberebi

    James is a sport content creator and also does analysis on sports. Also, James has covered international matches involving both Nigeria’s men and women national teams. Facebook : James Agberebi

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.