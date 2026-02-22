Iwobi Scores, Bags Assist As Fulham Defeat Sunderland To End Losing Run

Alex Iwobi scored and also provided an assist as Fulham defeated Sunderland 3-1 at the Stadium of Light in the Premier League on Sunday.

Also I’m action was Calvin Bassey while Samuel Chukwueze did not play due to injury.

The win means Fulham end a run of three straight defeats to rise to tenth, displacing Newcastle in the Premier League’s top half.

For Sunderland they are in a comfortable 12th and surely already assured of their place in the top flight for next season.

Regis Le Bris’ side had been on a defiant 12-game unbeaten run at the Stadium of Light until Liverpool visited a fortnight ago and have now succumbed to a second home loss in as many outings.

Raul Jimenez was the beneficiary for Fulham, nodding Iwobi’s corner beyond Robin Roefs, completely unmarked, before then rolling in a calm penalty – won by Bassey and awarded after VAR review – seven minutes after the opener.

Those two goals looked set to earn Fulham all three points before a clumsy Ryan Sessegnon challenge gifted Enzo Le Fee a chance to convert from the spot, and he did so emphatically.

The reprieve offered only a flicker of hope, though, as Iwobi scored Fulham’s third on the counter not long after.

The breakaway was engineered by the in-form Harry Wilson and finished wonderfully by Iwobi from a tight angle, only the third time in his Premier League career that he has both scored and assisted in the same game.



