Turkey: Onuachu Scores In Sixth Consecutive Game As Trabzonspor Beat Gaziantep Away

Paul Onuachu scored the decisive goal as Trabzonspor defeated Gaziantep 2-1 in their Turkish Super Lig encounter on Sunday.

The Nigeria international has now scored in six consecutive matches for Trabzonspor.

Gaziantep took the lead through Mohamed Bayo in the 22nd minute.

The visitors fought back almost immediately with Felipe Augusto netting the equaliser two minutes later.

Onuachu scored the decisive goal for the visitors in the 27th minute.

It was the forward’s 35th goal for the Black Sea Storm.

The 31-year-old has now scored 17 goals in 18 matches across all competitions for Trabzonspor.

Fatih Tekke’s side maintain third position on the table with 48 points.

By Adeboye Amosu




