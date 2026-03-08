Close Menu
    NPFL: Rivers United, Rangers Record Big Wins; Wolves Edge Enyimba

    Rivers United maintained top spot in the Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, after a comfortable 3-1 home win over Bendel Insurance.

    Chigioke Mbaoma, Wisdom Samuel, and Samson Obi were all target for Rivers United.

    Finidi George’s side top the standings with 52 points from 27 matches.

    Second-placed Rangers thrashed Remo Stars 4-1 at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu

    Kenneth Igboke bagged a brace for the Flying Antelopes, while Chidozie Iwundu, and Wisdom Ebirim scoring the other goals for the hosts.

    Remo Stars got their goal through Franck Kingue.

    Nasarawa United moved to third position after a hard-earned 1-0 win over Ikorodu City in Lafia.

    Bright Amadi netted the winner seven minutes from time.

    Emeka Obioma bagged a brace as Abia Warriors beat Shooting Stars 2-0 at home.

    In Ozoro, Warri Wolves recorded a 2-1 win over nine-time champions Enyimba.

    Qudus Olayinola gave Wolves the lead from the penalty spot in the 71st minute, while Lati Yusuf doubled the advantage five minutes later.

    Chidera Michael reduced the deficit for Enyimba from the spot in stoppage time.

    Kwara United recorded the only away win of the day, edging past Katsina United 2-1 at the Muhammadu Dikko Stadium.

    It was Kwara United’s first away win of the season.

    At the Sani Abacha Stadium, Kano, Ahmed Musa netted the winning goal in Kano Pillars’ 1-0 win over Barau FC.

    Kun Khalifat also beat Bayelsa United 1-0 with Uchechukwu Onuoha scoring the winner on the dot of 45 minutes.

    Full Results

    Kano Pillars 1-0 Barau FC
    Plateau United 3-0 Niger Tornadoes
    Rangers Int’l 4-1 Remo Stars
    Abia Warriors 2-0 Shooting Stars
    Warri Wolves 2-1 Enyimba FC
    Rivers United 3-1 Insurance
    Katsina 1-2 Kwara United
    Nasarawa United 1-0 Ikorodu City
    Kun Khalifat 1-0 Bayelsa United

