NPFL: Rivers United, Rangers Record Big Wins; Wolves Edge Enyimba

Rivers United maintained top spot in the Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, after a comfortable 3-1 home win over Bendel Insurance.

Chigioke Mbaoma, Wisdom Samuel, and Samson Obi were all target for Rivers United.

Finidi George’s side top the standings with 52 points from 27 matches.

Second-placed Rangers thrashed Remo Stars 4-1 at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu

Kenneth Igboke bagged a brace for the Flying Antelopes, while Chidozie Iwundu, and Wisdom Ebirim scoring the other goals for the hosts.

Remo Stars got their goal through Franck Kingue.

Nasarawa United moved to third position after a hard-earned 1-0 win over Ikorodu City in Lafia.

Read Also:NNL: Amuneke Hails Heartland’s Three-Point Mission After 3–1 Win Over Smart City

Bright Amadi netted the winner seven minutes from time.

Emeka Obioma bagged a brace as Abia Warriors beat Shooting Stars 2-0 at home.

In Ozoro, Warri Wolves recorded a 2-1 win over nine-time champions Enyimba.

Qudus Olayinola gave Wolves the lead from the penalty spot in the 71st minute, while Lati Yusuf doubled the advantage five minutes later.

Chidera Michael reduced the deficit for Enyimba from the spot in stoppage time.

Kwara United recorded the only away win of the day, edging past Katsina United 2-1 at the Muhammadu Dikko Stadium.

It was Kwara United’s first away win of the season.

At the Sani Abacha Stadium, Kano, Ahmed Musa netted the winning goal in Kano Pillars’ 1-0 win over Barau FC.

Kun Khalifat also beat Bayelsa United 1-0 with Uchechukwu Onuoha scoring the winner on the dot of 45 minutes.

Full Results

Kano Pillars 1-0 Barau FC

Plateau United 3-0 Niger Tornadoes

Rangers Int’l 4-1 Remo Stars

Abia Warriors 2-0 Shooting Stars

Warri Wolves 2-1 Enyimba FC

Rivers United 3-1 Insurance

Katsina 1-2 Kwara United

Nasarawa United 1-0 Ikorodu City

Kun Khalifat 1-0 Bayelsa United

By Adeboye Amosu



