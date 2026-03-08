Serie A: Orban Registers Assist In Hellas Verona’s Victory At Bologna

Gift Orban registered an assist in Hellas Verona’s 2-1 victory over Bologna on Sunday afternoon, reports Completesports.com.

Bologna took the lead through Jonathan Rowe four minutes after the break.

Martin Frese then equalised for the visitors in the 53rd minute.

Orban set up Kieron Bowie for the decisive goal four minutes later.

The 23-year-old was replaced by Al-Musrati on the dot of 90 minutes.

The Nigerian striker has so far scored seven goals, and registered two assists in 22 league appearances for Hellas Verona.

The Yellow and Blues remain in 19th position on the table with 18 points from 28 matches despite the win.



