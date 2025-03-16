Close Menu
    NPFL: Rivers United Win Away, Nasarawa United Hold Kano Pillars

    By No Comments2 Mins Read

    Rivers United boosted their title chances with a hard-fought 2-1 win over El-Kanemi Warriors in Maiduguri on Sunday.

    Taofeek Otaniyi opened scoring for Rivers United in the 47th minute.


    Finidi George’s side doubled their advantage through Samson Obi one minute after the hour mark.

    Risilanu Ismail reduced the deficit for El-kanemi on the dot of 90 minutes.

    It was Rivers United’s third away win of the season.

    In Uyo, Akwa United boosted their survival hopes with a 2-0 victory over Shooting Stars.

    Ebedebiri Endurance put the Promise Keepers ahead in the 61st minute, while Uche Sabastine doubled the advantage seven minutes later.

    At the Sani Abacha Stadium, Kano Pillars were held to a 1-1 draw by Nasarawa United.

    Auwalu Malam gave Kano Pillars the lead in the 18th minute, while Idris Ajiya levelled for Nasarawa United in the 68th minute.

    Sunday Megwo netted the decisive goal as Abia Warriors beat Bendel Insurance 1-0 at the Umuahia Township Stadium.

    Bayelsa United also recorded a 1-0 victory over Lobi Stars.

    Magbisa Wisdom netted the winner in the 55th minute.

    FULL RESULTS
    Abia Warriors 1-0 Bendel Insurance
    Bayelsa Utd 1-0 Lobi
    Akwa Utd 1-0 3SC
    Kano Pillars 1-1 Nasarawa Utd
    El-Kanemi 1-2 Rivers Utd

