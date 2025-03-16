EPL: Iwobi, Bassey Shine As Fulham Edge Tottenham

Super Eagles duo of Alex Iwobi and Calvin Bassey played all 90 minutes as Fulham edged Tottenham 2-0 in Sunday’s Premier League game.



Iwobi, who was making his 29th appearance, has netted seven goals and bagged four assists this ongoing season for Fulham.



His Nigerian compatriot was making his 28th appearance and has scored one goal for Fulham.

Read Also: Shaibu Hails NFF’s FIFA Forward 3.0 Project As Game-Changer



Rodrigo Muniz and Ryan Sessegnon scored in the closing 15 minutes to breathe life into what had been a largely drab Premier League London derby.



Victory moves Fulham up to eighth in the standings and just four points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea, while Tottenham remain 13th.







