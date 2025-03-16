Shaibu Hails NFF’s FIFA Forward 3.0 Project As Game-Changer

Former Deputy Governor of Edo State, Comrade Phillip Shaibu, has commended the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), led by Alhaji Ibrahim Gusau, for initiating the construction of two new pitches and a hostel under the FIFA Forward 3.0 programme at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja, Completesports.com reports.

“It’s a very good initiative by the NFF. It’s a step in the right direction because, aside from saving millions of naira usually spent on hotels for the camping of our national teams, it will also attract other countries’ national teams to camp here and generate funds for the NFF. It will also boost tourism in the country,” Shaibu stated.





“In most cases, we camp our teams outside the country, costing us millions of dollars. Our new pitches and hotel will attract other countries to use our facilities and raise money for us. It is a very good step, and I must commend NFF President Ibrahim Gusau for initiating the project after 18 years since the first phase.”

The FIFA Goal Project, comprising a football pitch, a technical centre, and administrative offices, was commissioned in 2007 as part of FIFA’s global initiative to develop football infrastructure and provide top-class facilities.

Meanwhile, the groundbreaking ceremony for the new FIFA Forward 3.0 project is expected to take place on Tuesday, with Vice President Kashim Shettima set to grace the event at Package B of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja.

By Richard Jideaka, Abuja



