NPFL Slams Heavy Sanctions On Kano Pillars Over Crowd Violence

The Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, has imposed heavy sanctions on Kano Pillars following the violence erupted after their matchday eight encounter against Shooting Stars.

The NPFL matchday eight encounter ended in a 1-1 draw.

Kano Pillars fans invaded the pitch after the final whistle, and attacked Shooting Stars players and match officials.

NPFL charged the Sai Masu Gida for breaching its framework and rules by failing to provide adequate and effective security which resulted in unauthorized persons gaining access to restricted areas and field of play after the game.

Kano Pillars were docked three points, and three goals from their accrued points, and goals for assault on the match officials.

The league body also fined the club N9.5m for other offences.

Kano Pillars will also now play their home matches in Katsina for the rest of the season or minimum of 10 matches until the club prove such incident will not happen again.

The club have further been directed to produce the perpetrators of the ugly incident on Sunday and show proof of prosecution as well as put in place an effective matchday security arrangement which must be submitted to NPFL within seven days.

The four-time league champions have within 48 hours to submit to the summary jurisdiction or appeal.

By Adeboye Amosu




