NPFL Condemns Kano Pillars Fans’ Attack On Shooting Stars, Match Officials

The Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, has condemned the scenes that erupted at the Sani Abacha Stadium following Kano Pillars 1-1 draw with Shooting Stars.

Kano Pillars fans invaded the pitch shortly after the final whistle.

The NPFL, according to a statement signed by its Chief Operating Officer, Davidson Owumi assured that it will take appropriate action after receiving official match reports and complete video evidence from the Match Commissioner and Referees.

“We condemn in the strongest terms any act of violence, intimidation, or misconduct directed at players, match officials, or fans,” Owumi stated.

“The League is also assuring all stakeholders and football lovers that this isolated incident is being treated with utmost seriousness, and appropriate actions will follow upon review of the full reports.”

He further stated that the NPFL has remained in touch with the Match Commissioner, the Referees and officials of Shooting Stars whose safety has been secured.

“We reaffirm our commitment to maintaining discipline, safety, and professionalism at all league venues across the country,” Owumi concluded.

By Adeboye Amosu




