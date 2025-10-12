Ghana Qualify For World Cup After Beating Comoros 1-0

Black Stars of Ghana have secured their FIFA 2026 World Cup qualification with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Comoros in Kumasi.

Tottenham Hotspur star Mohammed Kudus was the hero as his early goal in the second half secured the win.

After a cagey opening 45 minutes in which neither side managed to find a breakthrough, the Black Stars came out with renewed purpose after the restart.

Just three minutes into the second half, Thomas Partey slipped a clever pass into Kudus, who took a touch before rifling a right-footed strike into the top of the net.

Comoros battled bravely and limited Ghana’s chances to extend their lead, but they rarely troubled the home defence, with the Black Stars comfortably seeing out the closing stages to secure all three points.

The Black Stars became the fifth team from Africa to book their place at next year’s tournament.

North African giants Egypt, Morocco, Algeria and Tunisia had already secured their tickets.



