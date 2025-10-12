Morocco To Host 2026 World Cup Playoffs

Morocco will host the 2026 FIFA World Cup playoffs, the Confederation of African Football, CAF, has officially confirmed.

The mini-tournament will determine Africa’s representative in the intercontinental play-offs for the 2026 World Cup.

The semi-final matches will be played on November 13, 2025, while the final is scheduled for November 16, 2025 both to be hosted in Morocco.

Four best second-placed teams from the nine CAF qualifying groups after matchday 10 will take part in the competition.

CAF also announced that the October 2025 FIFA rankings, to be released on October 23, will determine the seeding for the draw.

The top-ranked team will face the fourth-best, while the second and third-ranked teams will clash in the other semi-final.

The winner of the Morocco playoffs will advance to the intercontinental play-offs in March 2026, where they will face opponents from Asia, South America, Oceania, or CONCACAF for a spot at the mundial.



