Nwabali Set To Join Moroccan Club

Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali is on the radar of Moroccan club Raja Casablanca, reports Completesports.com.

According to reports, Raja Casablanca will approach Nwabali’s club Chippa United this week to make their intention known.

The 29-year-old is currently regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in Africa, having made a name for himself in the South African League, and at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Cote d’Ivoire.

The former Enyimba shot stopper played a crucial role in Super Falcons’ second-place finish at the AFCON 2023 finals, keeping four clean sheets in seven appearances.

Last season, he made 26 appearances across all competitions for Chippa United.

He was widely tipped to leave the Chilli Boys last summer, but he ended up signing a new three-year contract, and was made the club’s captain.

Raja Casablanca Overhaul

The Moroccan giants are looking to overhaul their squad after a disappointing campaign last season.

Lassaad Jarda Chabbi’s side finished in fifth position in the Botola.

The Green Eagles boasts a trophy-laden history — 22 domestic titles (13 Botola, 9 Moroccan Throne Cups), and 9 continental trophies including 3 CAF Champions League crowns.

Another Nigerian Moses Orkuma is currently in their ranks.

By Adeboye Amosu




