WAFCON 2024: Super Falcons Must Be Clinical Against Zambia --Udeze

Former Super Eagles defender Ifeanyi Udeze has advised the Super Falcons to be clinical in front of the goal ahead of their quarter-final clash against Zambia at the ongoing Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.



Recall that Nigeria was held to a 0-0 draw by the Fennecs of Algeria in their final group game at the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations to top Group B with seven points from three matches.



The nine-time champions will face the Copper Queens of Zambia in the quarter-finals on Friday.

In a chat with Brila FM, Udeze stated that the Super Falcons have to be clinical enough in front of the goal.



“The most important thing is that the Super Falcons have qualified for the next stage of the competition. However, the head coach, Justine Madugu, must ensure he corrects some of the lapses that he observed before the knockout stages.



“Again, the Super Falcons must start scoring goals. The team have not been clinical enough in front of the goal, something Madugu will want to correct.



“But then, I still believe the team can win the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations. I wish the team all the best.”







