Nwaneri Aiming To Break EPL Goal Scoring Record In Chelsea Clash

Ethan Nwaneri could make more Premier League history when Arsenal welcome Chelsea to the Emirates Stadium for Sunday’s London derby.

The 17-year-old is already the youngest player to ever appear in the competition, and since that historic cameo against Brentford in September 2022, he has come on leaps and bounds under Mikel Arteta.





Nwaneri has come up with eight goals and one assist in 28 games across all competitions this season, but his form was not enough for a place in Thomas Tuchel’s first England squad.

Nevertheless, the Hale End product has been called up to the Under-21s for the first time ahead of March’s matches, and a recall to the Arsenal XI awaits him when Enzo Maresca’s men pay a visit.

Nwaneri was rested for the 2-2 Champions League draw with PSV Eindhoven on Wednesday, where Raheem Sterling put in a man-of-the-match performance, but the Chelsea loanee cannot face his parent club.

As a result, Nwaneri is a guarantee to come back into the first XI for the visit of Chelsea, where according to Sport Mole, if he finds the back of the net, he will become the youngest player to score in a Premier League London derby.

No player under the age of 18 has ever netted in an all-capital clash in the competition before, and Sunday’s match will mark Nwaneri’s final appearance before he celebrates his 18th birthday next Friday.

The Englishman would also join James Milner in an exclusive club if he registers this weekend, as the Brighton & Hove Albion veteran is currently the only player to score a Premier League goal against Chelsea before turning 18.

Milner was just 16 years and 358 days old when he bagged against the Blues for Leeds United in December 2002, a strike that makes him the second-youngest Premier League scorer of all time behind ex-Everton starlet James Vaughan.

While Nwaneri will have to wait a little longer for his senior England debut, Myles Lewis-Skelly was selected by Tuchel for this month’s World Cup 2026 qualifiers against Albania (March 21) and Latvia (March 24).



