Osimhen Bags Hat-trick In Galatasaray’s 4-0 Home Win Vs Antalyaspor

Victor Osimhen continued his impressive scoring form as he bagged his first hat-trick for Galatasaray in their 4-0 win against Antalyaspor in the Turkish Super Lig on Friday.

Osimhen has now scored 20 goals, has four assists in 22 appearances in the league this season for Galatasaray.





The Super Eagles striker has taken his tally across all competitions to 26 goals, five assists in 30 matches.

Also, the 26-year-old has scored five goals in his last three matches.

Osimhen opened the scoring in the 30th minute before Alvaro Morata added the second goal on 45 minutes from the penalty spot.

In three minutes of added time in the first half, Osimhen got his second goal to put Galatasaray 3-0 ahead.

He then completed his hat-trick on 52nd minute to make it 4-0 to the league leaders.

After an impressive performance the 2023 African Player of the Year was replaced on 68 minutes.

Galatasaray, now on 71 points have gone 10 points clear of second-placed Fenerbahce – who have played two games less – in the league table.



