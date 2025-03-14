NPFL: Lokosa Assures Enyimba Fans: ‘My Goals Will Flow Soon!’

Junior Lokosa, a former Nigeria international, has explained why he joined Enyimba upon his return from abroad, assuring fans that his goals will soon start flowing despite his current dry spell, Completesports.com reports.

The former Kano Pillars striker signed a six-month deal with the People’s Elephant during the January transfer window following stints at Simba FC in Tanzania and Esperance Sportive de Tunis.





Lokosa, 31, was the top scorer in the 2017/2018 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) season. So far, he has featured in three league games for Enyimba—against Rivers United, Akwa United, and El-Kanemi Warriors—without finding the net.

Ahead of the nine-time NPFL champions’ Matchday 29 trip to face Ikorodu City FC, Lokosa remained optimistic about his team’s chances in the crucial fixture at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena on Sunday.

“I chose to sign for Enyimba because it is one of the biggest clubs in Nigeria and one of the biggest in Africa,” Lokosa said. “Joining them is a privilege, and I’m happy to be part of the family.”

Looking ahead to the away clash against Ikorodu City, Lokosa acknowledged the challenge of playing at a familiar ground.

“Ikorodu City are in good form and will have the support of their home fans. Lagosians are always passionate about football,” he noted.

“But we’ll go out there and give our all because we know our target and where we are aiming. It won’t be an easy game, but given our performances in the last two matches, we are in good spirits and good form.

“It will be a strong contest because they recently won an away game and will be looking to impress their fans at home. However, I urge our fans to support us, as we will fight hard to come out victorious.”

Enyimba currently sit seventh in the 2024/2025 NPFL table with 41 points—13 points behind league leaders Remo Stars (54 points). Yet, Lokosa insists the title race remains open with 10 matches to go.

“Our chances of making the top three are still alive. We just need to take our chances, especially in away games. If we adjust and make the most of our opportunities, I believe we will climb into the top three,” he stated.

Enyimba’s struggles in front of goal have been a major concern this season. While acknowledging this, Lokosa emphasised that the strikers themselves feel the frustration of missing clear-cut chances.

“As a striker, missing a great chance is tough, but I believe it’s a gradual process. We will get better, day by day, game by game,” he assured.

Despite playing 270 minutes in his NPFL return, Lokosa is yet to open his goal account. However, he remains confident that his breakthrough is imminent.

“My goals will come. I haven’t played many games yet, but I believe they are coming soon. And when they start coming, they won’t stop,” Lokosa concluded.

By Sab Osuji



