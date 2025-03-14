Close Menu
    2026 WCQ: Ejuke Backs Super Eagles To Beat Rwanda, Zimbabwe

    Adeboye Amosu
    Ejuke Joins Sadiq, Awoniyi, Akpeyi, Two Others In Super Eagles Camp

    Chidera Ejuke is rooting for the Super Eagles to beat Rwanda and Zimbabwe in their upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying fixtures.

    Ejuke was not included in the 23-man squad unveiled by head coach Eric Chelle this week.


    Despite his omission, the Sevilla star has backed his compatriot to get the job done in both games.

    “We have a lot of players in Nigeria, and believe me, at the end of the day it’s the coach’s decision, and he knows what he’s doing,” he told Lacolina de Nervion.

    ” So, for me, if I get the opportunity to go there, I’ll always be happy to represent my country. I wish the boys the best and, obviously, I’ll be watching as well, and I hope they win the matches.”

    The Super Eagles will be away to the Amavubi of Rwanda at the Amahoro Stadium, Kigali on Friday, March 21.

    The three-time African champions will host the Warriors of Zimbabwe four days later at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo.

    By Adeboye Amosu


    Adeboye Amosu

    Adeboye Amosu; Senior Content Writer. NPFL Expert, Super Eagles, Chelsea. Twitter: @SportsAde, Facebook: Adeboye Amosu

