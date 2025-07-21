Okobi Backs Super Falcons To Win 10th WAFCON Title

Former Nigeria international Ngozi Okobi has backed the Super Falcons to win a 10th Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) title in Morocco.
The Super Falcons will continue their push for title number 10, when they face reigning champions South Africa in the semi-finals on Tuesday.
To get to the last four, the Super Falcons hammered Copper Queens of Zambia 5-0 in last Friday’s quarter-final.
They will now take on South Africa, who needed penalty shootout to overcome a stubborn Senegalese side.
Okobi, a four-time winner of the WAFCON (2010, 2014, 2016, 2018), expressed confidence in the present crop of players to achieve the feat.
“Mission X is so possible, we’ve got very good players right now who can get the job done ☑️,” the 31-year-old wrote on X.
Also Read: WAFCON 2024: South Africa Coach Expresses Worry Ahead Super Falcons Clash
The last time the Super Falcons faced South Africa at the WAFCON was in the group stage at the 2022 edition which they lost 2-1.
Also, the last time both teams met in the semi-finals of the tournament was in 2016 which the Super Falcons won 1-0.
Meanwhile, the Justin Madugu-led side are yet to concede a single goal in Morocco, scoring nine goals.
By James Agberebi
Omo women football in Africa gat a long way to go o…and am not talking about infrastructure, pitch or whatever cos the pitch in Casablanca Morocco is okay…am talking about the way these girls play….
Omo I was watching the women euros and Omo if you see their smooth passes, touches, shots their run on the pitch, you will think is their men that are playing…no much difference…
But our Africa women football na anywhere belle face….
Me am just waiting for the women’s world cup sha…(Especially for our super falcons to do well against their foreign counterpart) all this wafcon no dey too freak me…but again how can we(any African women’s team) win the world cup or even do well say reach the final with this kind of our anywhere belle face football