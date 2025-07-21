Okobi Backs Super Falcons To Win 10th WAFCON Title

Former Nigeria international Ngozi Okobi has backed the Super Falcons to win a 10th Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) title in Morocco.

The Super Falcons will continue their push for title number 10, when they face reigning champions South Africa in the semi-finals on Tuesday.

To get to the last four, the Super Falcons hammered Copper Queens of Zambia 5-0 in last Friday’s quarter-final.

They will now take on South Africa, who needed penalty shootout to overcome a stubborn Senegalese side.

Okobi, a four-time winner of the WAFCON (2010, 2014, 2016, 2018), expressed confidence in the present crop of players to achieve the feat.

“Mission X is so possible, we’ve got very good players right now who can get the job done ☑️,” the 31-year-old wrote on X.

The last time the Super Falcons faced South Africa at the WAFCON was in the group stage at the 2022 edition which they lost 2-1.

Also, the last time both teams met in the semi-finals of the tournament was in 2016 which the Super Falcons won 1-0.

Meanwhile, the Justin Madugu-led side are yet to concede a single goal in Morocco, scoring nine goals.

By James Agberebi



