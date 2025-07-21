Osimhen Desparate To Join Galatasaray — Buruk

Galatasaray head coach Okan Buruk has expressed his delight with Victor Osimhen’s imminent arrival at the club.

Osimhen spent last season on loan with the Turkish Super Lig champions, helping the club to a Super Lig and Cup double.

The Nigeria international is now close to completing a permanent transfer to the Yellow and Reds.

Read Also:Galatasaray Reach Agreement With Napoli To Sign Osimhen

Buruk claimed Osimhen’s desire to play for the club played a crucial role in finalising the deal.

“The negotiations for Osimhen are going very well. We’re now close to completion, we expect it to be finalized as soon as possible,” he told the Turkish media.

“The player’s desire is there, and Napoli is also showing a constructive attitude. We hope it can be concluded soon.

“Our entire transfer window depended on Osimhen, and there was a very significant budget involved. Only after finalising the deal will we be able to understand where and how to spend the rest of our budget.”



