    Okoye Apologises For Costly Red Card Against Fiorentina

    Sparta Rotterdam Coach Wants Okoye To Make Early Return From AFCON

    Maduka Okoye has apologised to Udinese following the club’s heavy defeat to Fiorentina, reports Completesports.com.

    The Zebras were thrashed 5-1 by the hosts in their Serie A clash on Sunday.

    Okoye was sent off in the eighth minute of the encounter.

    Referee Maurizio Mariani gave the Nigeria international a straight red card for a rash challenge on Moise Kean.

    Udinese capitulated after his dismissal conceding thrice before the break.

    Okoye is expected to suspended for three games.

    The 25-year-old took to the social media to express his regret over the incident.

    “I’m sorry, Bianconeri,” the former Watford shot stopper wrote on Snapchat.

