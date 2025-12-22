Okoye Apologises For Costly Red Card Against Fiorentina

Maduka Okoye has apologised to Udinese following the club’s heavy defeat to Fiorentina, reports Completesports.com.
The Zebras were thrashed 5-1 by the hosts in their Serie A clash on Sunday.
Okoye was sent off in the eighth minute of the encounter.
Referee Maurizio Mariani gave the Nigeria international a straight red card for a rash challenge on Moise Kean.
Udinese capitulated after his dismissal conceding thrice before the break.
Okoye is expected to suspended for three games.
The 25-year-old took to the social media to express his regret over the incident.
“I’m sorry, Bianconeri,” the former Watford shot stopper wrote on Snapchat.
By Adeboye Amosu