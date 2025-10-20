Okoye Remains Udinese’s Number One Goalkeeper — Runjaic

Udinese head coach Kosta Runjaic has confirmed Maduka Okoye’s position as the club’s first choice goalkeeper, Completesports.com reports.

Okoye is available for selection again after serving a two-month ban for his alleged involvement in a high-profile betting scandal linked to a match against Lazio during the 2023/2024 season.

Romania international Răzvan Sava has impressed for the Zebras during his absence.

Runjaic Trust Okoye

Runjaic is however willing to stick with Okoye as the club’s number one shot stopper.

“Okoye has always been our number one, even when he wasn’t available. I’m happy he’s back. I can’t tell you if he’ll play in Cremona, but he’s ready,” Runjaic told the club’s official website.

” He’s trained well and has also used this period to reflect on himself, emerging stronger. We’re happy to have him back and have faith in him.

On Sava’s Performance

” Sava has put in some solid performances; he already replaced Okoye last year, and it’s a great challenge for him. He also has my full confidence and will improve. In recent months, he’s had the opportunity to grow as a person and as a goalkeeper,” added Runjaic.

Udinese will be away to Cremonese in a Serie A clash on Monday (today).

