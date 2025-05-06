Oliseh Names Top Five Contenders For Ballon d’Or Award

Former Super Eagles head coach Sunday Oliseh has named the top five contenders for the 2025 Ballon d’Or award.

Oliseh picked Arsenal talisman Bukayo Saka, Barcelona duo Lamine Yamal and Raphinha as well as Paris Saint-Germain stars, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Ousmane Dembele as favourites for the award.

Oliseh praised the players for their abilities on the pitch.



While replying to a fan’s comment on his social media post, Oliseh wrote: “Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has so much vision, Raphinha makes it look effortlessly easy, Saka is so nimble-footed it is beautiful, Dembele is for me in company of Lamine Yamal — Ballon d’Or sure candidates.

The former Ajax and Juventus midfielder said the players he named have rekindled his love for watching football.

“I am finally able to be fixated on the TV for ninety minutes thanks to these kinda players,” Oliseh added.



