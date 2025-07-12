Omeruo Still Battling With Knee Injury --CFR Cluj Manager

CFR Cluj manager Dan Petrescu has expressed concern over Super Eagles defender Kenneth Omeruo’s knee injury which has prevented him from training with the club.



The Nigerian international, who is yet to kick a ball since his arrival this summer, was on the bench as Cluj played out a goalless draw against Hungary’s Paksi FC in the Europa League qualifying round,



Speaking with the club’s website, Petrescu stated that the medical team are working round the clock to get Omeruo fit on time.

Omeruo is not ready. I don’t know if you know, but he has a big problem with his knee,” said Petrescu.



“We are trying to solve his problem, we are trying to get him back on his feet. When he trains normally with the team, he will have a chance to play. Until then, he cannot train with the team.”



Omeruo joined the eight-time Romanian League champions on a free transfer.



The 31-year-old’s contract was terminated by Turkish club Kasimpasa in February.







