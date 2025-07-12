7 Greatest Super Falcons Records In WAFCON History

Super Falcons Begin Another Title Chase On Strong Note

Nigeria’s Super Falcons have already begun their quest for a record-extending 10th Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) title on a positive note, thanks to victories over Tunisia and Botswana in their opening two Group B fixtures in Morocco.

After a comfortable 3-0 win against the Tunisians in their first match, the team had to labour to a narrow 1-0 victory over Botswana to book a spot in the quarter-finals.

Up next for Justin Madugu’s side is a dead-rubber final group encounter against Algeria on Sunday.

Ahead of the tie with the North Africans, Completesports.com’s JAMES AGBEREBI highlights seven fascinating feats achieved by the Super Falcons in WAFCON history.

Historic Feats Of The Super Falcons In WAFCON

First Team To Produce Top Scorer At WAFCON

The Super Falcons produced the first-ever top scorer in WAFCON history.

Nkiru Okosieme claimed the Golden Boot at the maiden edition of the tournament in 1998, hosted in Nigeria. She scored three goals to help the Super Falcons lift the first of their nine titles.

First Team To Produce WAFCON Player Of The Tournament

The Player of the Tournament award was first introduced in 2004, and Super Falcons legend Perpetua Nkwocha was its inaugural recipient.



Nkwocha outshone her rivals by scoring nine goals, including a hat-trick in the 5-0 thrashing of Cameroon in the final, which earned Nigeria their fourth straight WAFCON title.

Only Team To Successfully Defend The WAFCON Title

The Super Falcons remain the only team to have successfully defended the WAFCON crown.

Their first successful title defence came in 2000 in South Africa, after beating Ghana’s Black Queens 2-0 in the 1998 final.

Also Read: WAFCON 2024: CAF Opens Investigation Against Algeria Ahead Super Falcons Clash

Nigeria retained the trophy in 2000 with another 2-0 win, this time over hosts South Africa.



They went on to defend it again in 2002, 2004, and 2006, before Equatorial Guinea ended their streak in 2008.

The Falcons reclaimed the crown in 2010, lost it again in 2012, and rebounded with title wins in 2014, 2016, and 2018.

Only Team To Reach Semi-Finals In All Previous 12 Editions

Nigeria’s Super Falcons are the only team to have reached the semi-finals in all of the past 12 WAFCON tournaments.

Of those 12 semi-final appearances, they failed to reach the final only three times — in 2008, 2012, and 2022.

In 2008, they lost 1-0 to Equatorial Guinea; in 2012, it was a 1-0 defeat to South Africa; and in 2022, they were edged out on penalties by hosts Morocco after a 1-1 draw in regulation and extra time.

Also Read: WAFCON 2024: Super Falcons Want Maximum Points Against Algeria — Madugu

Most Hat-Tricks Scored In WAFCON History

The Super Falcons are the most prolific hat-trick scorers in WAFCON history, having recorded six in total.

Perpetua Nkwocha contributed four of those (2004, 2006, and twice in 2010), while Asisat Oshoala added two (2016 and 2018).



South Africa are second with four hat-tricks, while Morocco, Côte d’Ivoire, and Equatorial Guinea have one each.

Only Team Never To Lose A WAFCON Final

Only three teams have ever lifted the WAFCON trophy: Nigeria, Equatorial Guinea, and South Africa.

Among them, the Super Falcons are the only team to have never lost in a final

South Africa, despite being the current champions, have lost in four finals (2000, 2008, 2012, and 2018).

Equatorial Guinea won two of their three final appearances, losing only to Nigeria in 2010.

First Team To Win WAFCON Without Conceding A Goal

The Super Falcons achieved a historic clean sheet campaign in 1998, becoming the first team to win the WAFCON without conceding a single goal.

Under the guidance of the late Ismaila Mabo, Nigeria scored 28 goals in five matches:

8-0 vs Morocco

6-0 vs DR Congo

6-0 vs Egypt

6-0 vs Cameroon (semi-final)

2-0 vs Ghana (final)

Equatorial Guinea matched this record in 2012 when they won their second WAFCON title as hosts, scoring 18 goals without conceding.



