Super Eagles Defender Joins Belgian Club FCV Dender On Loan

Benjamin Fredrick has sealed a loan move to Belgian Pro League side FCV Dender, Completesport.com reports.

Vincent Euvrard’s side signed the Nigeria international from Premier League club, Brentford.

Fredrick will look to play regularly, and gain more experience during the loan spell.

The former Flying Eagles player caught the eye with his impressive displays for Brentford’s U-21 side last season.

The centre-back was included in the matchday squad for the senior side twice during the campaign.

The 20-year-old was named the Bees U-21 Player of the Season.

Frederick also featured for Nigeria at the Unity Cup invitational tournament in London in

May.

He earned applause for his impressive display in the final victory over the Reggae Boys of Jamaica.

FCV Dender gained promotion to the Belgian Pro League last season after finishing second in the Challenger Pro League.

By Adeboye Amosu



